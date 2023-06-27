Work beginning Wednesday morning on CSX railroad crossing

Road work will begin Wednesday for a CSX railroad crossing (Photo: File / WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A reminder to drivers in a part of New Hanover County, you may experience delays beginning Wednesday due to construction work on railroad crossings.

The crossing on South 17th Street will close Wednesday morning at 5:00 a.m.

CSX will set up one lane of traffic between Wright Street and the crossing for south bound travel.

CSX is also hiring two off-duty officers, who will be staged at Wright Street to help with traffic flow between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The crossing will open Thursday at 5:00 a.m., the same time the crossing at South 16th Street will close.

CSX will set up one lane of traffic between Wright Street and American Red Cross for north bound travel.

The off-duty officers will be there between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m.

That crossing will open Friday morning at 5:00 a.m.