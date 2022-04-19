Work on Wilmington gets underway at non-profits and schools in the community

Saturday’s Work on Wilmington event will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at sites throughout Wilmington and New Hanover County.

Volunteers working together on a picnic table at Work on Wilmington. (Photo: Basil John/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Work on Wilmington 2022 gets underway this Saturday, April 23, 2022, at non-profits and schools across our community.

With the help of hundreds of volunteers, the Leadership Wilmington Class of 2022 will take on nearly 30 individual projects with one common goal: Make Wilmington a better place to live.

Leadership Wilmington is an initiative of the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce to educate, challenge, and motivate leaders and future leaders to work for the betterment of our community.

Saturday’s Work on Wilmington event will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at sites throughout Wilmington and New Hanover County.