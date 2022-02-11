WPD app helps solve crimes while keeping informants anonymous

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you see something, you can say something to Wilmington Police and stay completely anonymous.

Using the Wilmington NC PD app, Criminal Intelligence Analyst Nicholas Hoover says community members with information can submit tips by sending messages to police on the app or over text without giving out their identity.

“The technology removes all identifying information before police see the tips,” Hoover said. “We do not receive the name, phone number, or address. So there’s no way that we can identify the sender.”

But just how anonymous is Tip 411? According to police, they wouldn’t even be able to get senders’ information if they were subpoenaed.

“It would actually be impossible to get the sender’s information,” said Hoover. “Because Tip 411, that information is sent outside of the country.”

With WPD investigating several shootings, including one on 31st St. that put four people, including a six-year-old in the hospital, it’s more important than ever to have an option like this.

According to Hoover, “Some people may not feel comfortable calling the police and having their name attached to the call of having police even meet them. So, it’s a great tool in order to be anonymous and actually come forward with your information.”

Hoover says WPD still hasn’t received many tips on the 31st Street shooting Sunday, but hopes locals will use the program to end violence in the Cape Fear.

“Anything helps to be able to connect the dots, and with a program like this, where you can stay 100 percent anonymous you can feel safe and right that you’re being able to provide us the information that we need and still being anonymous.”

If you don’t have a smart phone, you can still send tips anonymously by texting 847411 the phrase: WPDNC, and then your message.