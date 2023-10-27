WPD arrests second person in connection to Hawthorne Apartments death

A second person has been arrested in connection to a death at a local apartment complex (Photo: MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A second person has been arrested in connection to a murder at Hawthorne Apartments along Adirondack Way earlier this month.

A 16-year-old juvenile female is now in custody, being charged with accessory to murder.

A 17-year-old was originally arrested and charged with first degree murder, armed robbery and auto larceny following an incident Sunday.

34-year-old Adriana Hall was located dead from a gunshot wound inside the apartment on October 8th, which investigators say appears to have happened in her sleep.

No further information is available at this time.