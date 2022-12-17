WPD financial crimes unit detective talks holiday scams

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Tis the season for cheers, but it’s also a season for scammers, and thousands fall victim to holiday scammers this time of year.

According to a 2021 Crime Complaint Center Report, non-payment or non-delivery scams cost people more than 337 million dollars.

According to Wilmington Police Detective Kevin Getman with the financial crimes unit, scammers are working overtime to rob unsuspecting victims of their hard-earned money and personal information during the holiday season.

“This time of year we have a little uptick of your charity scams, shipping scams, things like that,” he said.

According to Getman, the two most popular scams during the holiday season are non-delivery, which is when a buyer pays for goods or services they find online but never receive them.

Non-payment scams on the other hand are when goods or services are shipped but the seller is never paid.

Getman said there are clues to look out for when ordering online, he also advises shoppers to use familiar websites.

“Be wary, pay to attention grammar, pay attention to spelling, pay attention to scams that ask to pay using gift cards,” he said. “If somebody is calling you, and asking you to pay using gift cards, don’t do that, don’t fall for that.”

Many are more willing to open their wallets and their hearts this time of year, according to Getman.

“Well that really goes back to, you really have to know people that you’re helping,” he said.

With tech scams on the rise, and charity scams not as popular, they are still a concern.

“A lot more people out there trying to solicit money, and that one is not as common as the internet (scams) nowadays,” he said.

Getman said holiday shoppers should be cautious if rushed to make a purchase decision and never be afraid or feel bad to say no.

Tips on how to avoid being scammed can be found here.