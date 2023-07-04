WPD hosting women’s self defense class

WPD is hosting Women's Self Defense classes in August 2023. (Photo: MGN / Brian Kimball / DoD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In August, the Wilmington Police Department is hosting a Women’s Self Defense class.

The class will be taught by a group of female officers who are dedicated to teaching females in the community self defense tactics to increase survivability in a deadly encounter.

The classes are open to all females 18-60 years old who live within the Wilmington city limits.

No experience is necessary.

Organizers ask participants to wear what they feel comfortable moving around in. They say the class is not extremely physically demanding but you will be moving around and completing some ground defense tactics.

The classes are taking place on:

August 9th

August 16th

August 23rd

August 30th

All courses are happening from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Haynes Lacewell Police and Fire Training Facility located at 3100 Hurst Street in Wilmington.

There will only be 12 people per class. If you don’t get selected, organizers say not to worry, and you will be placed on a waiting list for the next class.

To register, email letecia.holiday@wilmingtonnc.gov.

Applications are available by clicking here or by going to either WPD locations.

For any additional questions, call (910) 343-3945.