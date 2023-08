WPD officer comforts grandchildren of resident dealing with house fire

Officer comforting children (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington Police officer comforted the grandchildren of a resident dealing with a house fire Tuesday afternoon.

WPD and the Wilmington Fire Department responded to a structure blaze as grandchildren of the resident were getting off the bus.

Officer Cookson was able to locate the children and provide support to them during the stressful situation, according to WPD.