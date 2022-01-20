WPD: One person shot following altercation

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department said officers witnessed a shooting in progress.

It happened around 10:10 a.m. Tuesday, January 18 as officers were on patrol in the 800 block of McRae Street.

Matthew Higgins, 35, was shot and injured. He was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

A WPD spokesman said a 40-year-old was detained.

Police said Higgins broke into an abandoned home that the man was responsible for watching.

The case is still under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.