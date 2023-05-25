WPD: Woman found dead was living in storage unit

Wilmington Police investigate after finding a body at SecurCare Self Storage (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police said a woman found dead at a storage facility last week was living in a storage unit.

The body of Andrea Webb, 31, was discovered at Securcare Self Storage last Thursday.

A Wilmington Police spokesman told WWAY that investigators discovered there is a way to make the lock on the storage unit appear locked, without it actually being locked.

Police said it is possible to perform this from inside the unit.

An autopsy is scheduled for this week in Greenville.

Police said the autopsy could provide more answers about Webb’s death, along with the toxicology results.

Wilmington Police reiterated there is no evidence of foul play or suicide, and said it was not a murder.