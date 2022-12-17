Wreaths Across America honors veterans at Wilmington National Cemetery

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Wreaths Across America is a national event carried out at more than 2,700 locations in all 50 states, which includes Wilmington National Cemetery.

Wreaths Across America honors our veterans and their families by laying wreaths at veteran’s gravesites not only to honor their death, but their life.

This year, more wreaths were given than there were graves.

In many homes, there is an empty seat during the holidays of someone who made the ultimate sacrifice. Wreaths Across America looks to express appreciation during the holiday season.

At the end of the ceremony, all participants were invited to pick up and wreath, and lay it on a grave.