Wreck on Middle Sound Loop Road in Wilmington leaves driver in hospital

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — At approximatley 4:44 p.m. Thursday evening, the driver of a vehicle ran off of the road at the intersection of Market Street and Middle Sound Loop road in Ogden.

After hitting a curb, the vehicle flipped over, leaving the driver in serious condition.

The driver is now at Novant Health Regional Medical Center.

This is a developing story and we will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.