Wreck on Middle Sound Loop Road in Wilmington leaves driver in hospital
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — At approximatley 4:44 p.m. Thursday evening, the driver of a vehicle ran off of the road at the intersection of Market Street and Middle Sound Loop road in Ogden.
After hitting a curb, the vehicle flipped over, leaving the driver in serious condition.
The driver is now at Novant Health Regional Medical Center.
This is a developing story and we will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.