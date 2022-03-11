Wrightsville Beach approves new water deal with CFPUA

(Photo: CFPUA)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Wrightsville Beach Board of Aldermen met on Thursday night to discuss a new water deal with the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority.

Back in 2019, CFPUA gave Wrightsville Beach a special water rate to provide a supplemental water source after one of its wells tested positive for gen-x and other contaminants.

The contract expired this year and the town asked CFPUA to continue the discounted rate, but earlier this week, the CFPUA board voted to sell Wrightsville Beach water at the normal bulk rate of $3.48 per 1,000 gallons for five years.

Wrightsville Beach Darryl Mills said during the meeting that they appreciate the relationship they have with CFPUA and want to continue to be good neighbors with them.

“We’re getting the bulk rate, it’s not as good as the rate we had but we had that good rate for three years. Now we’re here. We don’t have the water. We can’t sustain water needs at Wrightsville Beach with our wells. It’s just that simple,” Mills said.

The board voted unanimously to approve the new agreement with CFPUA.