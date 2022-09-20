Wrightsville Beach begins removal of lifeguard stands for offseason

Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue is taking up all of the lifeguard stands for the season (Photo: Wrightsville Beach Fire Department)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Crews with Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue are in the process of removing all of the lifeguard stands along the shore for the season.

They say guards will still be patrolling and responding on ATVs and trucks.

With Hurricane Fiona moving further north towards the end of this week, waves and rip currents are expected to rise on all area beaches.

The Wrightsville Beach Fire Department urges all beachgoers to avoid getting into the ocean until conditions improve.