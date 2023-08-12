Wrightsville Beach Brewery crafts new UNCW-themed beer

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — UNCW and Wrightsville Beach Brewery have joined forces to create a one-of-a-kind craft beer, specially crafted for Seahawk Nation.

The Dub Amber Lager is available now at Wrightsville Beach Brewery and select retail outlets in southeastern North Carolina. It will also be sold at UNCW home athletic events.

According to a press release, the royalty revenue generated from The Dub Amber Lager sales will directly benefit the Seahawk community, including athletics, scholarships, and other auxiliaries.

“Our collaboration with Wrightsville Beach Brewery is one example of the university’s efforts to strengthen community partnerships,” Chancellor Aswani K. Volety said in a press release. “Not only will the launch of ‘The Dub’ elevate the brand of the brewery and UNCW, but a portion of the proceeds will help support students.”

This is not the first time Wrightsville Beach Brewery has partnered with UNCW. Over the past six years, the brewery employed over 100 UNCW students, provided internships and assisted in capstone projects for students. The brewery has worked with the hospitality and tourism program, providing internships and benchmark studies for the craft brew industry.

“We have always had a great working relationship with the university and UNCW Athletics. This was a project we were eager to be a part of,” owner Jud Watkins said. “Not to mention that about half our staff either went to UNCW or are currently students there. We feel this is taking an already established and incredible partnership to the next level. We are very honored to be a part of this project.”

The Dub is a crisp, smooth lager ale with subtle malt notes. The craft beer contains 4.7% alcohol volume, a reference to the university’s founding in 1947. The can design maintains the classic Wilmington coastline background of Wrightsville Beach Brewery’s cans with two pinpoints referencing the location of UNCW and the brewery. The design also includes a new take on a vintage UNCW logo. It consists of the “W” logo with a feather motif, a nod to the Seahawk mascot. The university’s brand colors of teal and navy tie together the design.