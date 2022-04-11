Wrightsville Beach Brewery to host fundraising happy hour with A Safe Place

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Safe Place will hold a fundraising happy hour at Wrightsville Beach Brewery, Tuesday April 19th, 6:00pm-9:00pm.

This free event will have live music, a chance to enter giveaways, volunteer signup opportunities, and an educational table.

Every pint of “Wilmywood Wit” purchased during the event will donate $1 to A Safe Place and their mission to empower and restore survivors of trafficking in our community.

Learn more about A Safe Place on their website www.asafeplacetogo.com.

A Safe Place is WBB’s 11% partner for the month of April.

For the entire month of April, when you order a pint of Wilmywood Wit, $1 goes toward A Safe Place and their mission.