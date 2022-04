Wrightsville Beach bridge repair work to be suspended for holiday weekend

(Photo: NCDOT)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Bridge repairs currently in progress on the Banks Channel Bridge on Causeway Drive (Hwy 76) will be suspended through Monday, April 18th.

In anticipation of a busy holiday weekend, equipment and traffic barriers will be removed to allow for better traffic flow. Bridge repairs are scheduled to continue through Fall 2022.