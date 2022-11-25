Wrightsville Beach hosting annual NC Holiday Flotilla

30 boats are expected to take part in the boat parade on Saturday

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The 39th annual North Carolina Holiday Flotilla at Wrightsville Beach is taking place this weekend.

A tree lighting ceremony will kick off the fun Friday night at 5:00 p.m., along with a musical performance and visit from Santa.

The excitement continues Saturday with the Holiday Flotilla Festival in the Park, beginning at 10:00 a.m. and running until 4:00 p.m.

The event concludes with the boat parade at 6:00 p.m. This year’s parade will feature 30 boats.