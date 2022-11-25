Wrightsville Beach hosting annual NC Holiday Flotilla

Decorated boats float down the Intracoastal Waterway for the 36th Annual North Carolina Holiday Flotilla at Wrightsville Beach.
30 boats are expected to take part in the boat parade on Saturday

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The 39th annual North Carolina Holiday Flotilla at Wrightsville Beach is taking place this weekend.

A tree lighting ceremony will kick off the fun Friday night at 5:00 p.m., along with a musical performance and visit from Santa.

The excitement continues Saturday with the Holiday Flotilla Festival in the Park, beginning at 10:00 a.m. and running until 4:00 p.m.

The event concludes with the boat parade at 6:00 p.m. This year’s parade will feature 30 boats.

