Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue wins first at regional lifesaving competition

The Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue team won first place at the United States Lifesaving Associations, South Atlantic Regional Championship competition on July 15, 2023.

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) – The Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue team took home the gold for the third time in a row.

A contingent of Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue Team members traveled to Carolina Beach this week, once again winning and defending their first place overall performance at the United States Lifesaving Associations, South Atlantic Regional Championship competition.

This contest was comprised of the best lifeguards from 18 agencies within the region, ranging from as far north as Virginia Beach, Virginia to those from as distant south as Ponte Verde Beach, Florida.

“This accomplishment is a testament to their athletic abilities and skill level,” Ocean Rescue Director Dave Baker said. “It is a very remarkable accomplishment to say the least. Knowing that everyone is looking to take you down a notch, year after year, as they too are gunning for first place, is a testament to the amount of training and dedication each team member had so they would be able to uphold the previous year’s performances.”

Baker also thanked the board of aldermen, the town, and the community of Wrightsville Beach for their support over the years.

The team will now travel to Virginia Beach from August 10-12, where they will go against the best from all the regions in the U.S. to compete in the United States Lifesaving Association National Championships.