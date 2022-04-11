Wrightsville Beach Parks and Recreation opens registration for summer camps

(Photo: Pixabay)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wrightsville Beach Parks and Recreation is allowing registration for a variety of summer camps for the 2022 season.

Some of the summer camp options include: Jeremy Owens Junior Lifeguard Camp, Flag Football Camp, QuickStart Tennis Camp, Baskeball Camp, Theatre in the Park Camps and much more!

The camps are for children of various age groups, mostly ranging from as young as 5 years old to as old as 17.

View the entire list of summer camps and more information by clicking here.