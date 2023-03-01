Wrightsville Beach Police are holding Coffee with a Cop event

Wrightsville Beach Police are holding their Coffee with a Cop event on March 14th, 2023. (Photo: Pixabay / MGN)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Wrightsville Beach Police Department, along with The Workshop, are hosting their Coffee with a Cop event, where the community is invited to pull up a chair and enjoy a cup of java with their local law enforcement.

The department says there will be no agenda, and no speeches, just a time for conversation and interaction with the community.

Attendees can ask questions, share concerns, or just enjoy a good talk with police.

The coffee is free, and the conversation is informal.

The department says they look forward to getting to know the community more, and letting them get to know more about them as well.

The event is happening Tuesday, March 14th at The Workshop, located at 86 Waynick Boulevard in Wrightsville Beach.

It will run from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.