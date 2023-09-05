Wrightsville Beach provides update on lifeguard stand staffing schedule as season winds down

Unstaffed lifeguard stand in Wrightsville Beach (Photo: Wrightsville Beach Fire Department)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The official season for ocean rescue in Wrightsville Beach ended on Monday.

As a result, not all lifeguard stands will be staffed moving forward as peak tourism season winds down.

If a lifeguard stand is staffed, a condition flag will be flying. If not, a sign will be posted.

Wrightsville Beach officials say stands 1, 2, 6, 8, 12 and 13 will continue to be staffed Monday through Thursday until September 18th.