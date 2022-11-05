Wrightsville Beach Sailfish Tournament raised almost $19,000

The first annual Wrightsville Beach Sailfish Tournament raised almost $19,000 to be donated to the Lower Cape Fear Life Care & Hospice.

Wrightsville Beach Sailfish Tournament raises almost $19,000 (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

Wrightsville, NC (WWAY) — The first annual Wrightsville Beach Sailfish Tournament raised almost $19,000 to be donated to the Lower Cape Fear Life Care & Hospice.

The tournament was held October 21st – 29th 2022.

Intracoastal Angler hosted the inaugural event where boats fished for 2 days in a nine day window. The tournament was catch and release only to sailfish, with tuna and wahoo side prizes. The event included business sponsorships, captain’s party, awards ceremony, and t-shirts, all which built up the hospice donation. In two days of fishing, the participating boats released a total of 22 sailfish, with it taking 7 sailfish releases to win the tournament.

The total donation amount was $18, 728.70, and the delivery of the donation check is Monday, November 7 at Intracoastal Angler.