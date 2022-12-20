Wrightsville Beach’s ‘Blockade Runner’ has new owners after nearly 60 years

Blockade Runner Beach Resort (Photo: Aerial Optics)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Castle Peak Holdings, a hospitality investment and development company, is expanding their portfolio of destinations across the nation with the addition of the Blockade Runner Beach Resort, or “Blockade Runner”, from the Baggett family, the longtime local owners.

The 151-room fullservice oceanfront resort is located at 275 Waynick Boulevardin Wrightsville Beach.

Recently named a top 25 beach town in America, Wrightsville Beach is described by Castle Peak as, “an unforgettable coastal experience with activities ranging from kayaking and surfing to biking and boating with a vibrant downtown.”

The Blockade Runner embodies generations of tradition where it has served as a beacon of hospitality since 1964.

The hotel is one of the few resorts on the East Coast with beach access on both the ocean and sound, offering unobstructed water views from every guestroom.

The resort also features 6,300 square feet of indoor meeting spaces, two restaurants, an outdoor pool with private cabanas, an

oceanfront lawn with manicured gardens, and private beach access.

Soundside at the Blockade Runner offers on-site instruction and sailing certifications, kayak and stand-up paddleboard rentals, awardwinning kid’s programming, sunset cruises, adventure cruises, and eco-tours.

The property will undergo a phased renovation with plans to enhance the experience for both overnight guests and

Wrightsville Beach locals.

“For us, it’s the right time for our family to step away, and fortunately we have found the right group to continue the legacy we’ve built,” said Mary Baggett, co-owner of the Blockade Runner. “We have no doubt in their promise to provide an unforgettable experience for our guests, as well as the oommitment in continuing our resort’s emphasis to sustainability, conservancy, and being part of the fabric of the Wrightsville Beach community.”

“The Blockade Runner has been the backdrop for countless memories for generations of families, a legacy that wouldn’t be possible without the Baggett family and the dedicated staff that work tirelessly to provide a memorable guest experience,” said Mike Weiss, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Castle Peak.

“We take that seriously and look forward to being the stewards of their legacy and writing the next

chapter in the property’s story,” said Ben Weinberg, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Castle Peak.