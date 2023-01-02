Wrightsville Plunge raises more than $60,000 for area youth

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) – More than one thousand people started the New Year by taking a plunge into the Atlantic Ocean in Wrightsville Beach on Sunday.

According to organizers, more than 1,100 people took the plunge in person for the 8th Annual Wrightsville Plunge.

The event benefits Communities In Schools of Cape Fear, which works to help keep kids in school, and on the path to graduation.

A virtual plunge was also held Sunday with more than 30 participants from as far away as Arizona and the Netherlands who joined in.

Despite the warm weather in Wrightsville Beach, participants like Samantha Konopkis and Oliver Anguish told WWAY the water was pretty cold.

“I added it to my bucket list that I’m doing forty things before I turn forty, and this is number one, really cold,” said Konopkis.

“The water was pretty chilly, water gets a lot colder than the air does,” said Anguish.

Organizers said the numbers have not been finalized, as of Sunday afternoon, however, looks like they raised more than $60,000 for area youth.

Registration for the Wrightville Plunge 2023 is open.