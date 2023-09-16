WWAY hosts Home and Outdoor Living Show

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Dozens came out for the WWAY Home and Outdoor Living Show this weekend at Independence Mall in Wilmington.

Vendors at the expo on Saturday provided all you needed for your home including realtors, landscapers, roofers, HVAC, boat & RV, mortgage brokers, interior designers, and so much more.

Members of the WWAY News and Sales Team were also there to meet and greet those in attendance while browsing what vendors had to offer.

Vendors and organizers say overall, it was a great success, and are looking forward to next year’s event.