WWAY Pigskin Preview: Laney Buccaneers
Head Coach Luke Little says his team is new, but the Buccaneer JV team beat teams by 400 points last season
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – There’s a new sheriff in Buctown. Ty Little, a two-time conference player of the year is being followed by his brother, Kolbe.
The Laney Buccaneers had a step back in 2022 from 2021. 2 seasons ago, the Bucs won 9 games, but only 6 this past.
There are many reasons to think they will increase that win total, including experience on defense and additions from a Junior Varsity team.
