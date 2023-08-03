WWAY Pigskin Preview: Laney Buccaneers

Head Coach Luke Little says his team is new, but the Buccaneer JV team beat teams by 400 points last season

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – There’s a new sheriff in Buctown. Ty Little, a two-time conference player of the year is being followed by his brother, Kolbe.

The Laney Buccaneers had a step back in 2022 from 2021. 2 seasons ago, the Bucs won 9 games, but only 6 this past.

There are many reasons to think they will increase that win total, including experience on defense and additions from a Junior Varsity team.

THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED WITH QOUTES AND MORE INFORMATION.