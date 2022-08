WWAY staff celebrate National Dog Day

Dog (Photo: Photo: Pixabay)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today is National Dog Day, created to recognize how many dogs need to be rescued each year.

Many people at WWAY have adopted or rescued dogs.

Here are just a few of them:

DOG1

DOG2

DOG3

DOG4

DOG5



DOG6

DOG11

DOG10

DOG8

DOG9



DOG7

You can celebrate National Dog Day each year by adopting or fostering a pup, volunteering at a shelter or donating to a shelter or rescue organization.