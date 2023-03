WWAY wrapping up three-day weather radio events with stop in Burgaw

Tornado Damage (Photo: WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The StormTrack 3 weather team has been out in the community this week answering weather questions and programing weather radios.

The team will be at B & K General Store in Burgaw from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Previous stops included Wilmington on Tuesday and Hallsboro on Wednesday.

This is severe weather preparedness week, meant to get people in the Cape Fear ready for severe weather.