YMCA hosting annual Pier-2-Pier race and Wrightsville Beach Sprint Triathlon this month

Registration is still open for both events.

(Photo: YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina is hosting its annual Pier-2-Pier Race and its Wrightsville Beach Sprint Triathlon events this month in Wrightsville Beach.

More than 1,200 athletes have registered to participate in these open water swim and triathlon races, which benefit the “Y” programs and services.

The YMCA’s Pier-2 Pier Race, in memory of Ryan Young, is an open water ocean swimming event that will take place on September 17th, 2022 in Wrightsville Beach.

The swim is approximately 2 miles point-to-point between Johnny Mercer and Crystal Piers with prevailing current.

All proceeds from the Pier-2-Pier race benefit the YMCA’s Swim for Life program, a free water safety and swim lesson course available to the community each spring, summer and fall.

Pier-2-Pier Race Important Dates and Times

· Friday 9/16 4:00pm-7:00pm: Packet Pick-Up at Alchemy Spa & Wellness

· Saturday 9/17 7:00am-8:30am: Chip and Packet Pick-Up at Race Start

· Saturday 9/17 9:00am: Race Starts

· Saturday 9/17 10:30am: Awards Ceremony

Registration is still open. Learn more by clicking here.

The YMCA Wrightsville Beach Sprint Triathlon, which is generously sponsored by Maus, Warwick, Matthews and Company, is celebrating its 43rd year on September 24th, 2022.

First held in 1979, this race is the oldest sprint triathlon in the nation and attracts more than 1,000 triathletes each year.

The scenic course is flat and the distances are short, making it a great first event for new triathletes, and a great time trial for more experienced racers.

The YMCA Wrightsville Beach Triathlon includes individual, relay, corporate relay, aquabike and youth divisions.

The Youth Triathlon is geared towards athletes ages 7-14 years and includes a 100m out and back open water swim, 4 mile bike, and a 1.6 mile run around the Wrightsville Beach Loop.

Wrightsville Beach Sprint Triathlon Important Dates and Times

· Thursday 9/22 12:00pm-6:00pm: Packet Pick-Up at Two Wheeler Dealer

· Friday 9/23 12:00pm-7:00pm: Packet Pick-Up and Optional Bike Check-In at Wrightsville Beach Park

· Friday 9/23 5:00pm: Youth Triathlon Walkthrough

· Friday 9/23 6:00pm: Pre-Race Q&A Meeting

· Saturday 9/24 5:00am-6:30am: Chip and Packet Pick-Up at Wrightsville Beach Park

· Saturday 9/24 7:00am: Sprint Triathlon Race Starts

· Saturday 9/24 8:00am: Youth Triathlon Race Starts

· Saturday 9/24 10:00am: Awards Ceremony

Race Day Traffic Notice

Bikers will be riding up Airlie Rd to Oleander, Greenville Loop, Pine Grove, back to Oleander to the beach from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Airlie and Oleander will be down to one lane of traffic and the intersections of Oleander and Greenville Loop will be slow traffic.

See attached race map – red is the bike course, take caution if driving in these areas between 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Learn more by clicking here.