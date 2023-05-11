YMCA offering free swim and water safety lessons for National Water Safety Month

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — May is National Water Safety Month, and the YMCA of Southeastern NC is encouraging families to learn basic water safety by providing free lessons.

The YMCA says it wants to make sure water safety doesn’t get lost in everyone’s eagerness to jump into summer.

As temperatures rise, everyone wants to get in the water, whether it be a pool, lake or beach.

However, that means the risk of drowning is as prevalent as ever.

As part of National Water Safety Month, the Nir Family YMCA is offering free swim and water safety lessons for children 5 to 14 years old.

It’s taking place on Monday, May 15th from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

There are two locations hosting the lessons:

Nir Family YMCA 2710 Market St. Wilmington, NC

Sampson County YMCA 417 E. Johnson St. Clinton, NC

Click here to register, or to learn more.

“As ‘America’s Swim Instructor,’ our YMCAs annually teach more than 750 children valuable water safety and swimming skills,” says Shannon Berg, Executive Director of the Nir Family YMCA. “Now more than ever, it’s important to remind parents and caregivers that water safety needs to be top-of-mind as families start to return to their favorite summertime activities.”