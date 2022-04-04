YWCA and UNCW to host ‘A Discussion with Rev. Naomi Tutu’ at Warwick Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – YWCA Lower Cape Fear has partnered with UNCW Office of Community Engagement and Applied Learning and the forthcoming UNCW Equity Institute to host an evening with Rev. Naomi Tutu on Wednesday, April 13 from 5:30 – 7:30 P.M. at UNCW.

The event will take place in UNCW’s Warwick Center Ballroom 1 beginning with a reception at 5:30 P.M. Rev. Naomi Tutu will speak at 6:15 P.M. and a panel discussion will follow at 6:45 P.M.

This event is free and open to the public. Attendees can RSVP at http://bit.ly/uncwequity.

Rev. Naomi Tutu, daughter of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, is the Missioner for Racial and Economic Equity at the Cathedral Of All Souls, Asheville, NC.

The foundation of her career path is the challenges of growing up black and female apartheid in South Africa. The situation she faced made her realize that the human family loses when we accept situations of oppression. Rev. Naomi Tutu has professional experience of being a development consultant in West Africa and program coordinator. She has coordinated some of the programs like Race & Gender and Gender-based Violence in Education at the African Gender Institute at the University of Cape Town.

A panel of racial and economic equity experts will join Rev. Tutu, panelists include:

Zedrick Applin, Head of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Community Involvement, nCino, Inc.

Joe Conway, Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer, City of Wilmington

Linda Thompson, Chief Diversity & Equity Officer, New Hanover County

Elizabeth Forte, Health Equity Education Specialist, Novant Health NHRMC

“YWCA Lower Cape Fear is thrilled to partner with the forthcoming UNCW Equity Institute to bring Rev. Naomi Tutu to Wilmington and collaboratively address social issues, particularly those dealing with equity and justice. Rev. Tutu’s experience and passion for inclusion and unity will educate and inspire the community to build a more just and equitable future,” says Velva Jenkins, CEO, YWCA Lower Cape Fear.