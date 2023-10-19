YWCA hosts panel discussion on gun and domestic violence in communities

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Bullet holes at the Hannah Block Center on 2nd Street in downtown Wilmington are a stark reminder of recent gun violence in the community.

As for what is being done about it, a gun violence panel hosted by the YWCA Lower Cape Fear hosted its “Week Without Violence” to discuss solutions.

“A wide range of information from the perspective of people who were affected by it or people who actually committed those crimes,” Evelyn Adger said with the District Attorneys Office.

Guest speakers included local law enforcement, District Attorney Ben David and people in the community who found themselves on the wrong side of the law, but are now working to help others from making the same mistakes.

Wilmington Police Deputy Chief Kelvin Hargrove says that education is key.

“We have to educate our general public on what violence looks like and when they get educated, then they can help with coming with solutions to help with the gun violence,” said Hargrove.

But he says education isn’t enough, it’s about people coming forward and stepping up to make a difference.

“Sometimes when we think about our community and we turn a blind eye to gun violence because it’s not happening in our community, we pay less attention to it. We need to take ownership that our community is our community. That means the city and New Hanover County is our county and we want our county and city to be the safest,” Hargrove said.