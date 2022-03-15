YWCA Lower Cape Fear announces class dates for financial management course

Now community members can actualize financial empowerment and build a strong economic base through learned financial fundamentals.

(Photo: YWCA)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The YWCA is offering Moving Ahead Through Financial Management, a financial basics classes for beginners.

The Allstate Foundation Moving Ahead curriculum is an educational resource designed to help people, particularly survivors of domestic violence, achieve financial independence and rebuild their lives. This is a five-week class on the basics of finances. Classes begin on Thursday, March 24. Classes are held once a week, every Thursday from 6:00 -8:00 p.m. through April 21 at YWCA Lower Cape Fear.

If you are interested persons you can register here.

The class schedule is as follows:

Module 1: Understanding Financial Abuse/Starting Over

Module 2: Learning Financial Fundamentals

Module 3: Mastering Credit Basics/Improving Your Credit

Module 4: Loans, Home Buying Options, Financial Literacy

Module 5: Budget & Saving Strategies

Benefits include access to one-on-one coaching, individually designed class assignments, peer-to-peer accountability, and savings match program up to $100 as funding allows.