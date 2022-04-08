YWCA Lower Cape Fear offers continuing education credits at its Health Summit

(Photo: YWCA)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — YWCA Lower Cape Fear will host a Health Summit – Empowering and Building Healthier Communities presented by UnitedHealthcare on Thursday, May 19, 2022 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Registration is open at https://ywcahealthsummit.eventbrite.com.

Continuing Education Units (CEU) credit will be available for attendees. Application for CEU credit must be made on site of the event.

The Health Summit will bring together a diverse group of people who are working to advance health equity and who want to ensure that all voices are heard regardless of their race, gender, social or economic status.

Participants will be engaged and inspired, share ideas and learn ways to improve their health and minimize the impact of the health inequities that exist.

Featured speakers include Margaret Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer, YWCA USA, Tanya Blackmon, President, Auspen Consulting, and Victor Armstrong, Chief Health Equity Officer, NC Department of Health & Human Services.

YWCA Lower Cape Fear has collaborated with UnitedHealthcare to develop and execute a health literacy campaign focused on reducing the prevalence of health risks for women and BIPOC communities and increase overall health literacy in historically underserved communities.

Vendor opportunities are available. Contact Velva Jenkins at velva@ywca-lowercapefear.org.