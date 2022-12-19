YWCA Lower Cape Fear wants to connect with Women of Achievement Award recipients

33rd annual Women of Achievement Awards are held in Wilmington (Photo: Sarah Johnson/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC — YWCA Lower Cape Fear is working to connect with recipients of its Women of Achievement Awards.

The Women of Achievement Awards is YWCA’s signature fundraising event to honor outstanding women in our community who are making an impact in their respective fields.

The YWCA will host a reunion for award recipients dating from its first annual awards in 1985 through the more recent awards in 2022.

“Recipients of the Women of Achievement Awards are a special group of ladies,” said Velva Jenkins, CEO, YWCA Lower Cape Fear. “These are women who have made a significant impact in our community. A reunion will not only be fun and exciting but it will be an opportunity to build connections and bridges with some of the community’s brightest thought leaders.”

If you are a recipient of a YWCA Women of Achievement Award please complete this form: https://forms.gle/CympURNnfdpG8daT6