YWCA needs volunteers for Grandparent Support Network Program

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — YWCA Lower Cape Fear is looking for dedicated people to volunteer with its Grandparent Support Network for its Spring 2023 season.

The group says volunteers are needed for a Thursday night support group from January 26th through May 22nd, from 5:30 p.m. through 8:00 p.m.

Volunteers can support the program and participants in a few different ways:

Academic tutoring with students in the Children’s Circle

Engagement in fun planned activities and games

Mentoring in mannerism and etiquette during dinners

Assisting in the kitchen to help cook and serve family dinners

Sharing strengths and support to GSN’s elder caregivers

Interested volunteers can sign up HERE, and select “Grandparent Support Network”.

They can also reach out to gsn@ywca-lowercapefear.org.

Volunteers require a background check before their start date.