YWCA needs volunteers for Grandparent Support Network Program

The YWCA needs volunteers for its Grandparent Support Network Program (Photo: YWCA Lower Cape Fear)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — YWCA Lower Cape Fear is looking for dedicated people to volunteer with its Grandparent Support Network for its Spring 2023 season.

The group says volunteers are needed for a Thursday night support group from January 26th through May 22nd, from 5:30 p.m. through 8:00 p.m.

Volunteers can support the program and participants in a few different ways:

  • Academic tutoring with students in the Children’s Circle
  • Engagement in fun planned activities and games
  • Mentoring in mannerism and etiquette during dinners
  • Assisting in the kitchen to help cook and serve family dinners
  • Sharing strengths and support to GSN’s elder caregivers

Interested volunteers can sign up HERE, and select “Grandparent Support Network”.

They can also reach out to gsn@ywca-lowercapefear.org.

Volunteers require a background check before their start date.

