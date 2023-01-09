YWCA needs volunteers for Grandparent Support Network Program
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — YWCA Lower Cape Fear is looking for dedicated people to volunteer with its Grandparent Support Network for its Spring 2023 season.
The group says volunteers are needed for a Thursday night support group from January 26th through May 22nd, from 5:30 p.m. through 8:00 p.m.
Volunteers can support the program and participants in a few different ways:
- Academic tutoring with students in the Children’s Circle
- Engagement in fun planned activities and games
- Mentoring in mannerism and etiquette during dinners
- Assisting in the kitchen to help cook and serve family dinners
- Sharing strengths and support to GSN’s elder caregivers
Interested volunteers can sign up HERE, and select “Grandparent Support Network”.
They can also reach out to gsn@ywca-lowercapefear.org.
Volunteers require a background check before their start date.