YWCA receives $25,000 grant supporting Grandparent Support Network

YWCA has received a grant for their Grandparent Support Network (Photo: YWCA Lower Cape Fear)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The YWCA Lower Cape Fear has received a $25,000 grant from The Catherine Kennedy Home Foundation, Inc. to support its Grandparent Support Network (GSN), a support group for grandparents providing full-time care for their grandchildren.

“We are grateful to The Catherine Kennedy Home Foundation for its generosity. With this funding we are able to support the well-being and respite of over 45 families and over 120 individuals,” says Velva Jenkins, CEO, YWCA Lower Cape Fear.

GSN provides education, resources and respite for grandparents, with primary custody of their grandchildren through weekly meetings and extracurricular events. Grandchildren learn resiliency and five protective factors to combat Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACES). Trained volunteers and staff members support participants through social, emotional, and academic case management.

The grant from The Catherine Kennedy Home Foundation supports YWCA’s work to empower families and foster self-resiliency so that generations are provided with the confidence and skills needed to succeed, according to a press release.