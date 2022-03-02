YWCA to host 36th Annual Women of Achievement awards

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — YWCA Lower Cape Fear will host its 36th Annual Women of Achievement Awards virtually on Thursday, March 3 at 7:00 p.m.

The Women of Achievement Awards is the YWCA Lower Cape Fear’s signature fundraiser to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of women and young leaders in our community. YWCA’s Women of Achievement Awards serve as a building block for the YWCA to help raise funds necessary to support our mission-driven programs and services.

This year YWCA is honoring 48 women residing in Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover, and Pender counties; nominees are distributed throughout the award categories including Advocacy & Social Justice, Arts & Culture, Business, Education, Health & Wellness, Public Service, Rachel Freeman Unsung Hero, Trailblazer, and Young Leadership Scholarship award.

Nominees include: Stefanie Adams, Tanya Armour, Sara Auld, Marla Barthen, Marianne Billeter, Margaret Bordeaux, Lesa Broadhead, Jessica Burkett, Kelly Cahill, Sabrina Cherry, Claire Corbett, Franchon Francees, Shirley Freeman, Ann Freeman, Mayra Galeano, Donna Gargett, Diana Gomez, Marilyn Graham, Deborah Hess, Michaela Howells, Pamela Jacobs, Lekeshia Jarrett, Samenthia Jones, Monique Jones, Emily Lain, Sara LaVere, Isabela Lujan, Mireya Lupercio, JC Lyle, Laylah Marsh, Lisa McDowell, Linda Patrick, Mayra Robles, Pam Sander, Katie Sasser, Tania Smith, Sandy Spiers, Julia Steffen, Jamie Stokley, Heidi Thompson, Morgan Todd, Carla Turner, Elizabeth Uzcategui, Katrin Wesner-Harts, Jordan Willetts, Heather Wilson, Cathy Wright, Melany Zagal.

The 36th Annual YWCA Lower Cape Fear Women of Achievement Awards is free and open to the public.

Attendees can register ahead of time using this link or tune in at 7:00 p.m. on March 3 through the same link.

The event, presented by James E. Moore Insurance Agency, raises key support for YWCA’s programs and services, which promote racial justice and economic advancement for thousands of women, children, and their families in southeastern North Carolina.