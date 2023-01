‘Zoey 102’, staring Jamie Lynn Spears, filming in Wilmington

Jamie Lynn Spears is reportedly taking part in a Zoey 102 film being shot in Wilmington (Photo: Good Morning America / YouTube / MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (STARNEWS) — The movie sequel to a popular Nickelodeon show from the 2000s has begun production in Wilmington, and it’s got a famous name in the leading role.

Multiple news and film industry outlets are reporting that “Zoey 102,” the sequel to the Nickelodeon show “Zoey 101,” has begun production in North Carolina for the Paramount+ streaming service.

