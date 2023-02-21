100 days until 2023 Hurricane Season

Damage left behind by Hurricane Isaias in 2020 (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Following a relatively calm 2022 Hurricane Season for the Cape Fear, we’ve reached 100 days until the 2023 season begins.

The new season starts on June 1st and runs until November 30th.

The 2023 storm name list includes:

Arlene

Bret

Cindy

Don

Emily

Franklin

Gert

Harold

Idalia

Jose

Katia

Lee

Margot

Nigel

Ophelia

Philippe

Rina

Sean

Tammy

Vince

Whitney

In 2022, the Cape Fear was impacted by Tropical Storm Carl in July and Hurricane Ian in September.