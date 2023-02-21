100 days until 2023 Hurricane Season
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Following a relatively calm 2022 Hurricane Season for the Cape Fear, we’ve reached 100 days until the 2023 season begins.
The new season starts on June 1st and runs until November 30th.
The 2023 storm name list includes:
Arlene
Bret
Cindy
Don
Emily
Franklin
Gert
Harold
Idalia
Jose
Katia
Lee
Margot
Nigel
Ophelia
Philippe
Rina
Sean
Tammy
Vince
Whitney
In 2022, the Cape Fear was impacted by Tropical Storm Carl in July and Hurricane Ian in September.