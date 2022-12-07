12-year-old charged in Holly Shelter Middle School active shooter call

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 12-year-old boy in the swatting incident at Holly Shelter Middle School on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said the boy called 911 at 3:52 pm and reported an active shooter on the school grounds.

Deputies, along with other law enforcement agencies responded to the school, cleared the school of any threats, and found no evidence of an active shooter.

After the investigation, it was determined that the report was false, and charged the child for a false report concerning mass violence on education property.

“We take all reports of active shooters seriously, and this false report caused unnecessary disruption and fear in the community,” Sheriff McMahon said. “We are thankful that there was no actual threat and that no one was harmed, but we are sending a strong message that false reports will not be tolerated.”

Russell Clark is the Media Relations Manager for New Hanover County Schools and he released the following statement to WWAY:

“The recent swatting calls across our school district have understandably caused concern and difficulty for our students, parents, and staff. We are grateful for the swift action of law enforcement in addressing the threats and keeping our students safe. New Hanover County Schools is committed to continually reviewing and refining our emergency drills and protocols to ensure the safety of our students. We will also continue to communicate best practices for safety and security with our community. Thank you for your support during this difficult time.”