15-year-old artist discusses inspiration for latest Carolina Beach mural

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Murals have been popping up all over Carolina Beach in recent years, and the newest one will be officially unveiled on Friday.

“Best Day Ever” was designed and painted by 15-year-old artist Maddie Deiters and it’s the final mural for 2022. It’s right outside of the Courtyard Marriott on Charlotte Ave.

Deiters says when she heard about the project, she jumped at the chance to put her skills to work.

“I’m always looking for different opportunities all over this nation to go and paint and so whenever I saw this prompt, best day ever, I was instantly drawn in wanting to help really fill what best day ever would mean here in Carolina Beach.,” She said. “And so this is kind of what I thought that would look like. Because personally I have Polaroids in my room and those are really memories that capture what my best days ever are.”

Although Maddie is the primary artist and has done several different projects in the past, her mother and grandmother joined in to help with this one.

“It’s great to have a support system, it’s also great to have help,” Deiters said. “They may not think that they’re very artistic but it’s truly amazing to have different people painting in different places, projects get done so much quicker and so I’m so thankful to have them here with me.”

Deiters says one day she hopes to take her skills to the world stage, painting a mural overseas.

“It would be such a dream of mine to be internationally acclaimed as a muralist,” Deiters said. “Moving forward, I hope to continue doing art.”

The teen is holding a meet and greet in Carolina Beach on Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. featuring food, drinks, and live music.

You can find more information here.