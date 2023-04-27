Island Men’s Backyard BBQ Cookoff returns this weekend

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Barbecue enthusiasts are in for a treat this weekend as the 2023 Island Men’s Backyard BBQ Cookoff returns after being postponed last weekend due to inclement weather. The event will feature more than 20 of the area’s top barbecue smokers competing for the first-place trophy and bragging rights.

Roy Lee of the Island Men says last year’s event attracted over 1,200 attendees, and this year they’re anticipating over 2,000.

“We have two live bands, South Tones, and then Phantom Playboys are gonna be there. They’re always a big draw,” Lee said. “We also have a bouncy house for the kids, a big fancy bouncy house, and we’ll have about 40 to 50 vendors. So it’s a big event and it’s a lot of fun. It’s family-friendly.”

Visitors can sample offerings from 10 different cookers with the purchase of a $10 ticket that includes 10 tickets.

“If you want more than that, we’d be glad to sell you all the tickets that you want. ” Lee said. “We raised over a hundred thousand dollars last year, and we give all that money back to our community.”

The event is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and Lee said visitors do not need to buy tickets ahead of time. Cash and card payments are accepted onsite.

“We have 92 volunteers, and we’re well staffed and we know how to get people in, get ’em out, and have a safe family environment for a good day,” he said.

The Island Men’s Backyard BBQ Cookoff takes place at the US Air Force Recreational area in Fort Fisher, which offers free parking.

