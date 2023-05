Wrightsville Beach Farmer’s Market opens up May 15

Wrightsville Beach Farmers' Market (Photo: Taylor Yakowenko/WWAY)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH (WWAY) — The Wrightsville Beach Farmer’s Market opens up Monday, May 15.

The farmer’s market is a weekly Monday market, starting May 15 to December 4. The market hosts many different types of vendors such as produce, jewelry, paintings and sculptures, and flowers.

The market is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and located on the Wrightsville Beach Municipal Grounds.