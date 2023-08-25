19 sea turtle hatchlings make way to ocean after challenging journey

19 turtles made their way to the ocean after a challenging journey (Photo: Topsail Turtle Project)

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — Several sea turtle hatchlings have found their way to the ocean after a challenging path to survive.

Nest 26 had a pretty rough time from the beginning, according to the Topsail Turtle Project.

The egg chamber was predated overnight on June 17th before being discovered.

The group was able to try to clean and salvage 38 whole eggs, but 79 were lost.

Over the 64 days that it was incubating, the area was pretty messed up a couple of times, but never dug into. Happily, 19 little tracks appeared overnight and headed straight to the ocean, according to the group.