1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest

(Photo: Family Photo / MGN)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A team searching a Mississippi courthouse for evidence about the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till has found the unserved warrant charging a white woman in his 1955 kidnapping.

And relatives of the victim say they now want the woman brought to justice nearly 70 years later.

Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the warrant was found last week.

It named a woman now known as Carolyn Bryant Donham on a kidnapping charge in Till’s abduction.

Donham was never arrested, and Till relatives in the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation now want her taken into custody.