2 killed in St. Louis high school shooting, gunman also dead

A shooting has taken place at a St. Louis high school (Photo: MGN Online)

(ABC NEWS) — A teenage girl and an adult woman were killed by a gunman in a shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis, Missouri, on Monday morning, according to authorities.

The gunman “was quickly stopped by police,” there was an exchange of gunfire and the suspect has also died, according to the St. Louis Public School District and St. Louis police.

The suspect appeared to be about 20 years old, police said.

The shooting was reported at about 9:10 a.m. local time, police said. As students fled the building, they reported that a gunman was armed with a long gun, police said.

Several victims were hospitalized with injuries including gunshot wounds and shrapnel, police said.

Police said “the scene is secure and there is no active threat.”

Authorities did not say how the gunman entered the building but police stressed that the school’s doors were locked.