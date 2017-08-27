NC Supreme Court to hear case for stripping Gov. Cooper of powers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina’s highest court for the first time wades into the long-running effort by Republican state legislators to strip away as many powers as possible from new Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

The state Supreme Court hears from attorneys Monday over Cooper’s claim that a law diminishing the governor’s authority to oversee election operations is unconstitutional. The law gives Republicans an advantage in even-numbered years when national and statewide contests bring out the most voters and it could allow the state’s GOP elections executive to stay in her job for years.

The lawsuit is part of the ongoing political battle that began after Cooper narrowly beat incumbent GOP Gov. Pat McCrory last year. GOP lawmakers have sought to defang Cooper’s powers ever since.

  • Dan Griffin

    It is never in the best interest of the people to allow Conservatives to be in charge. One need only look at the mess being created by President Dumpster Fire and the Conservative Congress to see that.

    • guest45

      which people’s best interest are you talking of? the freeloaders, (in which case Cooper is your man), or the hard working taxpaying people, (in which a Conservative is their man)

  • 58thStreetSurfer

    So put a Republican governor in office and give them a Democrat majority and see what happens. the same thing happening now ans happened with Holshouser and Martin. They were lucky they were allowed to live in the Governor’s Mansion.

  • 58thStreetSurfer

  • guest45

    I wouldn’t trust this man to watch over a chicken house, hope the court feels the same way. depends on the judges and their affiliations

