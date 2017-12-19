More than a month, still no answers in 5-year-old’s death

Pender County, NC (WWAY) — It has been more than a month since the Pender County Sheriff’s Office said a 5-year-old was allegedly raped and strangled.

Captain James Rowell said the lead detective in this case put in a request again for the child’s autopsy report Tuesday.

Paitin Fields died on November 15 and her family wants answers. Paitin was first taken to Pender Memorial then she was transferred to New Hanover Regional where she died days later.

The sheriff’s office said this appears to be an isolated incident.

