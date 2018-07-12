Teen with autism throws first pitch for Wilmington Sharks

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A teenager from Castle Hayne was in the spotlight at the Wilmington Sharks game Wednesday night.

Over the last two years, we have told you a sweet story about Dante Brown and his birthday wish for cards from around the world. Brown has autism.

Last night, he was in the spotlight for a different reason. Brown got to throw the first pitch or three for the Wilmington Sharks.

We first told you Brown’s story in 2016. He asked for birthday cards from around the country and got a few dozen. Last year, his story reached people around the world and he got more than 500 cards.

He and his mom said last night was such a proud moment for them.

“Did you enjoy it?”

“Yes,” Brown said.

“I think it was awesome, very pleased, very proud that he was given this opportunity and we are really proud of him for what he’s accomplished and what he’s going to accomplish,” Brown’s mom Linda Lee said.

Brown’s birthday is right around the corner on August 1. You can probably guess what he wants.

If you want to send him a birthday card, here is the address:

14 Apple Rd Castle Hayne NC 28429